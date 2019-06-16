|
Stefan Melnikoff
Highlands - Stefan Melnikoff, age 69, of Highlands died Friday, June 7, 2019 at home in Highlands. Mr. Melnikoff was born September 15, 1949 in Tampa, FL. He is the son of Rosemary (Shebby) Garrett of Jacksonville Florida and the late Harris Wilson.
He was employed as an Actor and Entrepreneur, and enjoyed life to its fullest.
He is survived by his devoted wife: Barbara Domings, as well as many loving family members and friends
All services are private, under the direction of the John P Condon Funeral Home LLC. A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 16, 2019