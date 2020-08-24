1/1
Stefano "Tommy" DeSeno
Stefano "Tommy" DeSeno

Stefano "Tommy" DeSeno age 80 passed away peacefully Saturday August 22, 2020 at Monmouth Medical Center Long Branch. He was born in Asbury Park and lived at the Shore all his life.

Tommy was the owner of Asbury Fuel Co. & the former Danny's Ice & Fuel. Tommy loved working, spending time with his grandchildren, and gathering with friends at Franks Deli several times a day. He was a communicant of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. (Mother of Mercy Parish ).

He is survived by two sons, Daniel De Seno of Brick, Steven ( Maria) De Seno of Ocean, one daughter, Jeana ( John) Wolfson of Ocean, One brother, Rosario De Seno, (Lakewood) Two sisters; Denisea Phelps (John) of Long Branch, Anna Heisman of West Palm Beach, FL. Five grandchildren; Olivia, Julian, Kayla, Helena, and Reese.

A Visitation will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020, 4:00-8:00 pm. Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Ave Asbury Park. A Mass of Christian burial Friday 10:30 am at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church Asbury Park. Interment immediately following Mt. Calvary Cemetery Neptune. Due to COVID- 19 restrictions, fifty visitors will be allowed at one time wearing masks and social distancing.

Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
