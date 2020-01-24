Services
Jersey Shore Cremation Service
36 Broad Street
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 483-4422
Stella Girolamo
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Lawrence Roman Catholic Church
109 Laurence Pkwy
Laurence Harbor, NJ
Stella "Penny" Girolamo

Stella "Penny" Girolamo Obituary
Stella "Penny" Girolamo

Old Bridge - Stella "Penny" Girolamo, 97, passed peacefully on January 22, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. Stella was born in Rochester, NY on July 6,1922 to Frank and Anna Shedesky. She was a graduate of St. Joseph's Academy in Rochester, NY. During WWII she moved to California where she was a member of the USO. She was also an original Rosie the Riveter Building bombers for McDonnell Douglas Aircraft in Long Beach, CA. After WWII, she moved to NYC where she pursued modeling with Barbizon. In 1951 she married Carl Girolamo. Together they raised their children in NYC. In 1978 Stella moved to New Jersey where she resided for the remained of her life.

She was a member of the Holy Rosary Society at St. Lawrence Church in Laurence Harbor, as well as, an active member of the Johnny Mathis Celebration of Friends. Stella was an avid reader and member of the Old Bridge Public Library. Some of Stella's greatest joys were walking her dogs, visiting the pool, and enjoying her favorites: coffee, cheesecake, grilled cheese, and jelly donuts.

Stella is predeceased by her parents Frank and Anna Shedesky, her siblings Mary, John, Frances, Rose, Edward, and Helen, and her beloved nephews Junior and Butch.

Surviving are her three children Jane (Ron) Williams of Richmond, VA, Carl (Anke) Girolamo of Howell, and Diane Girolamo of Old Bridge, her four grandsons Alex, Karl and wife Alissa, Kris, and Travis, and one great granddaughter Brooklynn.

A Funeral Mass will be offered, 10am, Sat., Feb 1, 2020 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 109 Laurence Pky, Laurence Harbor, NJ 08879.

Memorials may be made in Stella's name to the Museum of Flying in Santa Monica, CA at MuseumofFlying.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
