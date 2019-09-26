|
Stella "Terry" Kearns
Lakewood - Stella "Terry" Kearns, 88, of Lakewood died Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Born and raised in Jersey City, she resided in Port Monmouth and Whiting before moving to Lakewood. Terry was a waitress for many catering halls in Jersey City. Terry was predeceased by her husband John F. Kearns in 2009 and her sister Jeannie. Terry is survived by 3 sons John and his wife, Linda of Sebastian, FL, Thomas and his wife, Sharon of Barnegat, Robert and his wife, Deborah of Langhorne, PA, 5 grandchildren Christine Dye (Bill), Stacey Savage (Morgan), Angela Frank (Mike), Colleen Panico (Andrew), Thomas Kearns and 13 great-grandchildren. Visitation 9:30am-12:30pm Monday, September 30, 2019 at DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, 119 Union Ave., Lakehurst. Interment to follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 26, 2019