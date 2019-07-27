|
Stella Povich
Leesburg, FL - Stella Povich passed peacefully July 22, 2019 after suffering a stroke.
Born June 9,1928 in Dunellen NJ, to Stanley and Salomea Pogorzelski. She was the youngest of 5 sisters and 1 brother. She was raised in the Bronx. Stella was extremely proud of her Polish heritage. In 2004 she toured Poland with her Family.
Stella married the love of her life Joseph Povich 11/ 27/1948. Their enduring marriage was one of great love, joy, laughter and respect. Their home was the heart of family gatherings, where she doted on her nieces and nephews. She raised their girls with good values, Polish traditions, teaching them to sew, cook, and the love of dance (especially Polkas). Stella was extremely creative; winning many contests for her talents. She enjoyed dressing-to-the nines to attend VFW dances with her husband. Stella enjoyed having a good time, kidding around and would often break into a song. They loved traveling and retired to Florida. She enjoyed a good hamburger and a Baileys. Stella loved her precious rescue dog Daisy who shared her birthday June 9 (6/9/98 -1/31/17).
Stella retired from Raritan Valley Hospital as an Anesthesiologist Assistant.
Stella lost her Jozef Feb. 18, 1996 - leaving a broken heart that never quite healed. On Sept. 14, 2005, Stella's heart broke again. Elder daughter Cynthia passed from a hemorrhagic stroke. Stasha is predeceased by siblings Chester, Mary, Helen and Josie. She is survived by her devoted daughter Carol, and grand dog Lily, sister Lillian and nieces and nephews she adored.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to an animal . Family and friends can visit the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Ave., Dunellen, NJ on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 10 am to 12 pm. Please see full obituary at www.sheenanfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 27, 2019