Stephan DeSimone
Shrewsbury Twp. - Stephan DeSimone, 56, of Shrewsbury Township, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
He was born in Bronx, NY and lived in Shrewsbury Township and Pine Hill before moving back to Shrewsbury Township.
He was a nurse for the State of New Jersey and a communicant of St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church, West End, Long Branch.
He was predeceased by his parents, Attilio and Elaine DeSimone.
Surviving are his brother, Robert and his wife Collen DeSimone and 2 nephews, Robbie and Kevin DeSimone.
In respect of Stephan's wishes, he will be privately cremated. Relatives and friends are invited to his memorial Mass at 10:30 am on Tuesday, June 18 at St. Michael's Church in West End, Long Branch. Entombment will follow at Woodbine Mausoleum in Oceanport. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 14, 2019