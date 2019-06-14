Services
Fiore Funeral Home Inc
882 Broadway
West Long Branch, NJ 07764
(732) 229-8855
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Michael's Church
West End, Long Branch, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephan DeSimone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephan DeSimone

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stephan DeSimone Obituary
Stephan DeSimone

Shrewsbury Twp. - Stephan DeSimone, 56, of Shrewsbury Township, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

He was born in Bronx, NY and lived in Shrewsbury Township and Pine Hill before moving back to Shrewsbury Township.

He was a nurse for the State of New Jersey and a communicant of St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church, West End, Long Branch.

He was predeceased by his parents, Attilio and Elaine DeSimone.

Surviving are his brother, Robert and his wife Collen DeSimone and 2 nephews, Robbie and Kevin DeSimone.

In respect of Stephan's wishes, he will be privately cremated. Relatives and friends are invited to his memorial Mass at 10:30 am on Tuesday, June 18 at St. Michael's Church in West End, Long Branch. Entombment will follow at Woodbine Mausoleum in Oceanport. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now