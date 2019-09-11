|
|
Stephanie 'Anne' Quinlan
- - 1937-2019
On Tuesday, September 3, 2019, Stephanie 'Anne' Quinlan, loving mother of three, aunt, sister and grandmother, passed away at the age of 82.
Anne was born on August 13, 1937, in Amsterdam, NY and was raised in Long Branch, NJ. She was an educated, hardworking career woman who raised three sons.
Anne was an avid reader and had a passion for learning and education. She made her career in law and office management and excelled at it for over 60 years. She thoroughly enjoyed the love of her four grandchildren and adored her nieces and nephews along with their children and her grand nieces and nephews. Anne was well-loved and will be missed by many.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Isabelle and Anton Pavlichek and her sister, Lillian Palmer. She is survived by her sisters, Terry Smith, Frances Heulitt and MaryJane Gilbert; her three children, Derrick 'Rick' Quinlan, Mark Quinlan and George Quinlan Jr. and her grandchildren, Brittany, Hailey, Collin and Jessica Quinlan.
There will be a memorial service on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Cross Point Church in Howell, NJ at 11 o'clock am. Flowers and condolences may be sent to Cross Point Church 462 Squankum-Yellowbrook Road in Farmingdale, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 11, 2019