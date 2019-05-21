Services
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James RC Churc
Red Bank, NJ
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
Middletown, NJ
View Map
Stephanie E. Hogan Obituary
Stephanie E. Hogan

Red Bank - Stephanie E. Hogan, 28 passed away on May 18, 2019. She was born in Buffalo, NY and had lived in Cincinnati, OH before moving 18 years ago to Red Bank. She worked as a product development manager at Nine West.

Stephanie lit up a room the second she walked in. She enjoyed making people laugh just as much as she enjoyed laughing herself. Stephanie was a passionate singer and dancer who never passed up the opportunity for a spur of the moment dance party. She was a gentle, kindred soul who always saw the good in people around her. But most of all, Stephanie loved spending time with her family, her friends, and her beloved boyfriend John.

She is predeceased by her grandfathers: Thomas Macken and Walter Hogan; her Uncle, David Mooney and her cousin, Brian Macken.

Surviving are her parents: Timothy and Eileen (Macken) Hogan; her sisters and brother in law: Amy and Patrick Delaney, and Kelly and Laura Hogan all of Red Bank, as well as her Grandmothers: Antoinette Macken and Kathryn Hogan; her nieces and nephew: Olivia, Charlotte and William Delaney and her loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will take place at the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Avenue Red Bank, NJ 07701 from 4-8 PM on Wednesday May 22, 2019. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at St. James RC Church in Red Bank on Thursday May 23, 2019 at 10AM with interment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made in Stephanie's memory to .

Please visit Stephanie's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 21, 2019
