Stephanie G. Chmielewski
Whiting - Stephanie G. Chmielewski, 97, of Whiting, NJ, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at home. Stephanie was born and raised in Berkastel, Germany. She worked there as a military officer's assistant for the U.S. Army where she met her husband, a decorated Army officer.
Stephanie was a member of the Resident's Club, Women's Club, Rosary-Alter Society at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Crestwood Chorus and Fernwood Chorus. She was a very proud, hard-working woman who enjoyed keeping a pristine home. Stephanie also loved baking, sewing and tending to her garden. She will be dearly missed.
Stephanie is predeceased by her husband, John A. Chmielewski. She is survived by her 3 children, Ursula (and David) of Ocean Pines, MD, Doris (and John) of Jackson, NJ and Thomas (and Shery) of Bayonne, NJ; 3 grandchildren, Kimberly (and Richard), LoriAnn and Dana (and Scott); and 7 great-grandchildren, Brooke, Caitlyn, John, David, Lucas, Gabriella and Nicholas.
Visitation will he held on April 10, 2019 from 9:15am - 10:15am at The Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 115 Lacey Road, Whiting, NJ 08759. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10:45am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Chapel in Whiting.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Stephanie's memory to The at P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or on-line at . For more information or to post a tribute, please visit www.andersoncampbellwhiting.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 9, 2019