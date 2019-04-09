Services
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
115 Lacey Road
Whiting, NJ 08759
(732) 350-5700
For more information about
Stephanie Chmielewski
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
115 Lacey Road
Whiting, NJ 08759
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:45 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Chapel
Whiting, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephanie Chmielewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephanie G. Chmielewski


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Stephanie G. Chmielewski Obituary
Stephanie G. Chmielewski

Whiting - Stephanie G. Chmielewski, 97, of Whiting, NJ, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at home. Stephanie was born and raised in Berkastel, Germany. She worked there as a military officer's assistant for the U.S. Army where she met her husband, a decorated Army officer.

Stephanie was a member of the Resident's Club, Women's Club, Rosary-Alter Society at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Crestwood Chorus and Fernwood Chorus. She was a very proud, hard-working woman who enjoyed keeping a pristine home. Stephanie also loved baking, sewing and tending to her garden. She will be dearly missed.

Stephanie is predeceased by her husband, John A. Chmielewski. She is survived by her 3 children, Ursula (and David) of Ocean Pines, MD, Doris (and John) of Jackson, NJ and Thomas (and Shery) of Bayonne, NJ; 3 grandchildren, Kimberly (and Richard), LoriAnn and Dana (and Scott); and 7 great-grandchildren, Brooke, Caitlyn, John, David, Lucas, Gabriella and Nicholas.

Visitation will he held on April 10, 2019 from 9:15am - 10:15am at The Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 115 Lacey Road, Whiting, NJ 08759. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10:45am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Chapel in Whiting.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Stephanie's memory to The at P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or on-line at . For more information or to post a tribute, please visit www.andersoncampbellwhiting.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now