Services
Freeman Funeral Home
47 East Main St
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0808
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church Chapel
51 Lincoln Place
Freehold, NJ
View Map
Liturgy
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
16 McLean Street
Freehold, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephanie Parze
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephanie Nicole Parze

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephanie Nicole Parze Obituary
Stephanie Nicole Parze

Freehold Township - Stephanie Nicole Parze, 25, of Freehold Township, passed away on October 31, 2019. She was born in Freehold Township and resided there all her life. Stephanie loved children and worked as a nanny. She loved softball, hockey, the NY Yankees, bowling, shopping (especially for shoes) and had a special talent as a special effects makeup artist. She always put everyone else first.

She is survived by her parents, Edward and Sharlene; her three sisters, Brianna, Karissa and Hailey; her nephew, Mason; and her dog Jasmine.

A visitation will be held at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church Chapel, 51 Lincoln Place, Freehold on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 3:00-8:00pm. A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated 10:00 am Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. Rose of Lima Church, 16 McLean Street, Freehold. Entombment will follow at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery Mausoleum in Freehold Twp. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Freeman Funeral Home, Freehold. For victims of domestic violence, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to 180 Turning Lives Around Inc., 1 Bethany Road, Bldg. 3, Suite 42, Hazlet, NJ 07730.

To find directions, or leave a message of condolence, please visit our website at www.freemanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephanie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -