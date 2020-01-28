|
Stephanie Nicole Parze
Freehold Township - Stephanie Nicole Parze, 25, of Freehold Township, passed away on October 31, 2019. She was born in Freehold Township and resided there all her life. Stephanie loved children and worked as a nanny. She loved softball, hockey, the NY Yankees, bowling, shopping (especially for shoes) and had a special talent as a special effects makeup artist. She always put everyone else first.
She is survived by her parents, Edward and Sharlene; her three sisters, Brianna, Karissa and Hailey; her nephew, Mason; and her dog Jasmine.
A visitation will be held at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church Chapel, 51 Lincoln Place, Freehold on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 3:00-8:00pm. A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated 10:00 am Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. Rose of Lima Church, 16 McLean Street, Freehold. Entombment will follow at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery Mausoleum in Freehold Twp. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Freeman Funeral Home, Freehold. For victims of domestic violence, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to 180 Turning Lives Around Inc., 1 Bethany Road, Bldg. 3, Suite 42, Hazlet, NJ 07730.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020