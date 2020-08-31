Stephanie Parlavecchio



Long Branch - Stephanie Parlavecchio, 72, of Long Branch, NJ, died on August 28, 2020 in Holmdel, NJ. She was born in Newark, NJ to the late Stephen and Dorothy Rinaldi. Stephanie worked on the Board of Welfare for Monmouth County Social Services. She was very social and quickly became everyone's mother, she loved being the carpool person driving the children anywhere they needed to be. Stephanie was very funny. She loved coffee, like her, light and sweet. She enjoyed staying up late at night and watching TV. She was deeply religious and, much more than all of these, she was deeply devoted to family. Stephanie raised two sons by herself and looked out for her nieces and nephews as if they were her own children.



Surviving are her son, Constantino Parlavecchio; her grandson, Gabriel Parlavecchio; her niece, Dorothy Simsir; her sister, Ellen Stokes; and her brother, Raymond Rinaldi.



Stephanie was preceded in death by her husband, Ludwig Parlavecchio, and her son, Stephen J. Parlavecchio.



A private family service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, N. Arlington.



Arrangements are under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store