Waretown - Stephanie Marie Poquette, age 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 14, 2020. Born in Newark, NJ and a long-time resident of Waretown, NJ, she worked for many years as Office Manager to a podiatrist. As a single mother, not only did she care greatly for her three children but was also a role model to many other children in her Waretown neighborhood. She was a compassionate and loving person always known to go out of her way to help anyone in need.

Stephanie will be lovingly remembered by all including her daughter, Renee Poquette, and husband Edward Madore; son, Keith Poquette, and wife Cindi Poquette; her five grandchildren, Shawn Bowen, Erika Poquette and fiancé Grant Bay, Tyler Poquette, Sabrina and Kayla Madore; and two great-grandchildren, Kelsey and Alexis Bowen.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Stephen and Helen Crisafulli; brother, Robert Crisafulli; sister, Marie Wasyliw; and daughter, Denise Poquette.

Her Memorial Service will be held on Sunday January 19, 2020 at 5:00PM at The Godfrey Funeral Home of Egg Harbor Township, 4008 English Creek Road, Egg Harbor Township, NJ, 08234, where friends may visit from 3:00PM to 5:00PM. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
