Stephen A. Bloom
Middletown - Stephen A. Bloom, 68, of Middletown, died on March 15, 2020 in Naples, FL, following a hard fought, years long battle with multiple myeloma. Steve was born in Jersey City to the late Stephen and Maureen Bloom. He attended St. Peter's Prep and St. Peter's College in Jersey City.
Steve moved to Middletown in 1976 where he was active in St. Mary's Athletic Association as a coach and commissioner of boys and girls soccer and the St. Mary's Fair. In later life he volunteered for a time at the Barn for the Poorest of the Poor. Steve worked for New York Life Insurance Company for over 40 years, retiring as Chief Underwriter and Executive Vice President.
He is survived by his wife Linda (De Leva); his son Matthew (Stephanie) and daughter Kristen (Michael) Tramaglini; and his adored grandchildren Brielle, Anthony, Bradley, and Ava; as well as his sister Peg Roma and nephews Robert, Mark, Brandon, and niece Danielle.
Funeral services are private under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the International Multiple Myeloma Foundation, Lunch Break of Red Bank, or Fulfill Food Bank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020