Stephen Berentes
Point Pleasant - Stephen Berentes, 88, of Point Pleasant, went home to the Lord on Friday, January 17, 2020.
Born in Union Beach to the late Stephen and Mae Berentes, he has lived in Point Pleasant for the past thirty years.
Steve worked as security officer at the Four Seasons, Wall and was a former member of the Moose Lodge, Red Bank. He was a "Mr. Fix-It" and was an avid automobile enthusiast.
Surviving are his beloved wife, Joy Grantham Berentes; and three sons, Robert Berentes of Brick and Raymond and Daniel Berentes, both of Point Pleasant. Also surviving are his cousin, Dave Graber; three daughters, Stephanie, Donna, and Nikoma; and many friends. He was predeceased by his sister, Dorothy Benson and brother, Raymond Berentes.
Visitation will be from 2 - 5 p.m., Sunday, January 19 at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road. At 10:30 a.m., Monday, January 20 a funeral service will be held at the First Baptist Church of Laurelton, 1824 Route 88, Brick, followed by interment at Laurelton Baptist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his memory to the Monmouth County SPCA www.monmouthcountyspca.org For condolences and directions, please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020