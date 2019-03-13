|
Stephen D. Hurden, III
Oceanport - Stephen (Steve) D. Hurden, III, 71, of Oceanport, NJ passed away peacefully Friday, March 8, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born in Red Bank, NJ to the late Regina Murphy and Stephen D. Hurden, II, he grew up in Highlands, NJ. He was a long time resident of Long Branch, NJ where he raised his family before moving to Oceanport in 2004.
In 1966, Steve joined the U.S. Army serving 3 years in Germany and received an honorable discharge in 1972. Following his military service, Steve worked for Ace Fence Co., Harris Heating and Cooling and Carolina Freight before pursuing his career as a maintenance mechanic for PVC Container Corp. in Eatontown, NJ. While employed with PVC he was a member of their softball league and served as the Local 108 Shop Steward earning an award for his outstanding service.
In his spare time Steve enjoyed fishing, weekend car rides with his wife, photography, spending time with his family and watching sports. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda A. Hurden (née Lehman) of Oceanport, NJ; two daughters and one son-in-law, Tara L. Thompson and Ronald J. Thompson of Elkton, MD and Stacey L. Hurden of Spring Lake, NJ; three granddaughters, Amanda L. Thompson, and Chloe and Lilly Vafiadis; one sister and brother-in-law, Virginia and Joe Grande of Manchester, NJ; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Ted and Nancy Berry of Clearwater, FL, Jim and Berta Berry of Tinton Falls, NJ, and George and Tracy Hurden of Cheshire, CT; nine nieces and nephews; and, two grand dogs.
Visitation will be held at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue, Long Branch, on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 2310 Highway 34, Suite 1D, Manasquan, NJ 08736. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 13, 2019