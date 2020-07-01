Stephen E. Scrupski



Lakewood - Stephen E. Scrupski died on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at home at the age of 87 years.



He was born in Irvington, NJ and went through the Irvington school system from kindergarten through high school, graduating as a proud member of the Class of 1950. He was a graduate of Newark College of Engineering, now NJIT, with a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering. He later earned his Master's Degree in EE from NCE. He was a USAF veteran, serving as an engineer at the Arnold Engineering Development Center in Tullahoma, TN. He worked as an Editor on many Electronics Engineering publications, and he retired as Editorial Director of Electronic Design Magazine. He was an avid baseball fan with an extensive knowledge of baseball history.



He was predeceased by his parents, Sophie (Podlas) and Adam Scrupski; and his brother, Adam F. Scrupski. He is survived by his wife, Mary Anne Scrupski; and by his children, Mary Scrupski, Ann Goedkoop, and Stephen T. Scrupski.



Private arrangements will be under the direction of the D'Elia Funeral Home which include his burial in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in E. Hanover, NJ.









