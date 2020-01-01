Resources
Stephen E. Zaleski

Stephen E. Zaleski In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

Stephen E. Zaleski

12/29/1989-1/1/2015

Dearest Stephen,

It is so hard to believe that it is five years since you left us so soon. Time does not heal the heartbreak and tears, it only makes us miss you more. We miss seeing you, hearing your voice, your laugh and hugs. Our hearts and lives are empty without you. Every part of our day is filled with your memories. Remember, it is a temporary separation. Someday, we will be together again as a complete family for all eternity and we will never be separated again. We are five years closer to being with you. Thank you for giving us strength.

Always in our thoughts, we love you so much,

Mom & Dad
Published in Asbury Park Press on Jan. 1, 2020
