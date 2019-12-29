|
|
Happy Birthday in Heaven
Stephen E. Zaleski
12/29/1989-1/1/2015
Happy Birthday Stephen. Thirty years ago today, God gave us a beautiful, healthy baby boy. Today we honor your birthday, as we will for all eternity. You are the most precious gift and blessing of our lives. Someday we will celebrate your birthday together again. Words cannot express the heartbreak of not having you here. You are very much part of our lives. Remember, it is a temporary separation. Enjoy your day and ride your dirt bike and have chocolate chip M&M cookies. Keep on riding.
Love you and miss you so much,
Mom & Dad
Published in Asbury Park Press on Dec. 29, 2019