Stephen Elliot Naples
Waretown - Stephen Elliot Naples, 87 of Waretown, NJ passed away peacefully at home on May 7, 2020. Stephen was born to his late parents, Stephen and Helen (Hayes) Naples, in Staten Island, NY, where he graduated from McKee Vocational & Technical High School in 1951. He served in the US Navy from 1951 to 1955 and worked as a Sandy Hook Pilot in the Port of NY/NJ from 1956 to 1992 also serving as an Association Trustee.
After moving to Middletown, NJ he became an active member of the Lions Club where he served as Past President and Treasurer. He also served as NJ District 16B Governor, State Council Chairman, and NJ Multiple District Advisor. He settled in Waretown NJ in 2002 and was an active member of the Greenbriar Oceanaire Mens Club helping to raise funds for veterans and local first responders. He joined the Ancient Order of Hibernians Fr. Duffy Division 2 in 2005 serving as Treasurer and assisting in fund raising for multiple projects including supporting the St. Mary's Academy of Manahawkin, NJ. A regular parishioner at St. Mary's RC Church in Barnegat, NJ he volunteered delivering meals to the needy through Ken's Kitchen.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Elsie Maydich Naples, in 1979. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Mary Jo (Thompson) Naples, brother Robert of FL, sister Joan Naples Thompson of NC, three sons and their spouses: Stephen Jr. and Barbara Ambler Naples of SC, Richard and Elaina Naples of NJ, Paul and Hollie Naples of MD, as well as seven grandchildren: RJ, Stephen, Christian, Sarah, and Allison Naples, Lisa (Matt) Williams, Corrine (Mark) Tordik, four great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews.
His family will be having a "Celebration of Life" at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his loving memory to Deborah Hospital would be greatly appreciated. www.deborahfoundation.org/donate
(www.BarnegatFH.com)
Waretown - Stephen Elliot Naples, 87 of Waretown, NJ passed away peacefully at home on May 7, 2020. Stephen was born to his late parents, Stephen and Helen (Hayes) Naples, in Staten Island, NY, where he graduated from McKee Vocational & Technical High School in 1951. He served in the US Navy from 1951 to 1955 and worked as a Sandy Hook Pilot in the Port of NY/NJ from 1956 to 1992 also serving as an Association Trustee.
After moving to Middletown, NJ he became an active member of the Lions Club where he served as Past President and Treasurer. He also served as NJ District 16B Governor, State Council Chairman, and NJ Multiple District Advisor. He settled in Waretown NJ in 2002 and was an active member of the Greenbriar Oceanaire Mens Club helping to raise funds for veterans and local first responders. He joined the Ancient Order of Hibernians Fr. Duffy Division 2 in 2005 serving as Treasurer and assisting in fund raising for multiple projects including supporting the St. Mary's Academy of Manahawkin, NJ. A regular parishioner at St. Mary's RC Church in Barnegat, NJ he volunteered delivering meals to the needy through Ken's Kitchen.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Elsie Maydich Naples, in 1979. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Mary Jo (Thompson) Naples, brother Robert of FL, sister Joan Naples Thompson of NC, three sons and their spouses: Stephen Jr. and Barbara Ambler Naples of SC, Richard and Elaina Naples of NJ, Paul and Hollie Naples of MD, as well as seven grandchildren: RJ, Stephen, Christian, Sarah, and Allison Naples, Lisa (Matt) Williams, Corrine (Mark) Tordik, four great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews.
His family will be having a "Celebration of Life" at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his loving memory to Deborah Hospital would be greatly appreciated. www.deborahfoundation.org/donate
(www.BarnegatFH.com)
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 10 to May 11, 2020.