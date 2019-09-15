Services
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732-222-2312
Stephen Ewen Rose

Stephen Ewen Rose Obituary
Stephen Ewen Rose

Pueblo, Colorado - Stephen Ewen Rose, age 68 of Pueblo, Colorado, formerly of Monmouth Beach, passed to eternal life on August 6, 2019 in Colorado Springs, CO. He was preceded in death by his parents, Adrian and Dagmar Johnson Rose; his sister, Audrey Ebner and brother-in-law, Wilbur Richardson.



Surviving is his sister, Christine Rose Richardson. Nine nieces, nephews and their families also remain to celebrate his life, remembering his gentile personality and his quiet dignity.



A graveside service with Firemen's Service will take place at a later date at Glenwood Cemetery in West Long Branch. Memorial donations may be made to Monmouth Beach Fire Department, 24 Beach Road, Monmouth Beach, NJ 07740 or to the Salvation Army, 180 Newman Springs Road, Red Bank, NJ 07701. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 15, 2019
