Stephen F. Beihl
Forked River - Stephen F. Beihl, 74, of Forked River passed away peacefully on August 31, 2019. Steve was born in Somerville, NJ and formerly of Bernardsville before spending the last 53 years in Forked River. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1962-1965. Steve worked for 38 years as a Heavy Equipment Operator for JCP&L, retiring in 2004. He loved boating and fishing and was a member of the Fish Hawks.
Mr. Beihl was predeceased by his parents, William J. and Edna F. Beihl. Surviving are his brother, William Beihl and his wife Lois of Waretown, NJ, sister Marilyn Strungis and her husband Anthony of Green Valley, AZ and sister, Beverly Beihl of Waretown, NJ along with 7 nieces and nephews and 14 great-nieces and great-nephews.
A Memorial Gathering will be offered on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 10:00 am until the time of service at 11:45 am at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Rt. 9, Forked River, NJ 08731. Cremation was private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Beihl's memory may be made to the Popcorn Park Zoo, P.O. Box 43, Forked River, NJ 08731 or a .
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 8, 2019