Stephen F. Youmans
Stephen F. Youmans

Jackson Twp - Stephen F. Youmans, 79, lifelong resident of Jackson Twp. passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at home. Stephen worked for Consolidated Simon Distributors, Union, NJ for 40 years before retiring in 2006. Stephen was predeceased by 5 brothers, George, Leroy, Oliver, Vernon, Douglas, 2 sisters Virginia Turtora and Reba Applegate. Stephen is survived by his brother Clarence of Toms River, his sisters-in-law Sonia, Sheila, Barbara, his brother-in-law Joseph Turtora, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and nephews. Services are private. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
