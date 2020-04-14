Services
Stephen H. Rich

Stephen H. Rich Obituary
Stephen H. Rich

Aberdeen - Stephen H. Rich (1935-2020) of Aberdeen, N.J. died of a heart attack on April 6. Steve grew up in Scarsdale, NY before going to Cornell University. He served in the US Army and then got a Masters degree from George Washington University. Before retiring, Steve worked as a computer programmer. He enjoyed astronomy, the Spotlight Players and the Bankler Library.

Steve is proceeded in death by his parents, Leo and Peggy Rich. He is survived by his brother Ken (Deborah), nephew Andy Rich (Sophie), and Niece Stephanie Rich (Bill), all of Minneapolis. We will all miss his warm and friendly personality. A family service will be held in Minneapolis. Please perform an act of kindness in memory of Steve.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
