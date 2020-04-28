|
|
Stephen Harmer
Howell Township - Stephen Harmer, 58, of Howell Township, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
He was born in Long Branch and lived Ocean Township before moving to Howell.
He worked for the US Postal Service in Monmouth County for 30 years.
Surviving are his wife, Karen; children, Stephanie Farthing and her husband Casey and Laura Hasbrouck and her husband James; his parents, James and Virginia Grande Harmer; his mother-in-law Margaret Norton; three grandchildren, Callan, Kaiden and Lochlan; his sister Lauren Ruthrauff and her husband Bill; two brothers-in-law Brian and Timothy and many loving nieces and nephews and one great nephew and one great niece.
Services are private. Online condolences may be expressed through www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020