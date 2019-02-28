Services
Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, LLC - Whiting
28 Schoolhouse Road
Whiting, NJ 08759
(732) 350-1950
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:45 AM
All Saints Chapel of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
30 Schoolhouse Road
Whiting, NJ
Stephen J. "Steve" Garry Sr. Obituary
Stephen J. "Steve" Garry, Sr.

Whiting - Stephen J. "Steve" Garry, Sr., 90, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 peacefully at his home in Crestwood Manor in Whiting, NJ after a brief illness. Steve was born on April 22, 1928 in Philadelphia to Catharine (Murphy) and Stephen B. Garry. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Rita (Mahoney) Garry; his daughters, Kathy Garry, Patti (Jim) Fritz, Marianne Staszkiw (John Nalesnik); his son, Steve J. Garry, Jr. (Chris Zabler); 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Steve will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.

Steve was a Korean War Veteran and worked for PGW for 35 years. During retirement, he split his time between Leisuretowne, NJ and Bradenton, FL. Steve loved designing sets and performing in shows, managing a large bocce club, golfing, painting, wood working and playing cards.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 2nd from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, 28 Schoolhouse Road, Whiting, NJ 08759 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:45 a.m. at the All Saints Chapel of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 30 Schoolhouse Road, Whiting. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Shriners Hospital, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607, Attn: Office of Development. For information, directions and condolences, please visit our website at manchestermemorial.net
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 28, 2019
