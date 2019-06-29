|
Stephen J. Rappa
Freehold Township - Stephen J. Rappa, 97, of Freehold Township died Friday, June 28, 2019 at Brandywine Assisted Living, Howell Township. He was born in Newark and resided in Belleville and Marlboro Township.
He served in U.S. Army Air Force, Headquarters Squadron, 42nd Bombardment Group during World War II.
Mr. Rappa was a self-employed builder before his retirement.
He was governor and a Fellow of Moose Lodge No. 2356, West Marion, Florida. He was a supporter of the New Jersey Institute for Disabilities and as a former P.T.A president advocated with the state legislature to establish community group homes for the disabled.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Rose Rappa, his second wife, Victoria Rappa, and a daughter, Celeste Rappa, and siblings, Frank, James, Susan, and Josephine.
Surviving are a daughter, Diane Rappa; a grandson, Jeffrey Blacker and wife Nicole; three great grandchildren, Jaidyn, Chase, and Nolan; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Leonard and Jill Rappa and Louis Rappa, Hudson, Florida; and many loving stepchildren, step grandchildren, and step great grandchildren.
A memorial gathering will be held at St. Rose of Lima Church, Freehold on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. The family requests that flowers not be sent. Memorial donations to the New Jersey Institute for Disabilities, (NJID) 10A Oak Street, Edison, NJ 08837 would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 29, 2019