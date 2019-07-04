|
Stephen James Gepp
Belmar - Stephen James Gepp (Coach) 87 of Belmar passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family and friends. Steve was entrenched in the Jersey Shore community as a longtime basketball coach and owner of Steve Gepp's pub in Belmar, NJ.
He was born in Jersey City and moved to Belmar as a child. He attended Admiral Farragut Academy and Saint Rose High School in Belmar, NJ where he excelled at baseball, basketball, and track. He was a state champion pole vaulter and in 1948 he brought the St. Rose basketball team their first ever state title. They won again in 1949 as he broke the NJ state scoring record.
Steve went on to play for his beloved Villanova Wildcats. After graduating in 1953 he entered the U.S. Army where he continued his passion for basketball as a leader of the Fort Lee Post team in Virginia.
In 1956 Steve returned to the Jersey Shore to coach St. Rose, where his younger brother Vince was playing, and successfully guided that team to the state finals. He then started the athletic program at St. Joseph's High School in Toms River, NJ (now Donovan Catholic). He coached and was the athletic director for 35 years during which he accumulated close to 500 wins and won the state title in 1981. In 2001, Donovan Catholic named the gymnasium in his honor, Gepp Gym, which will live on forever.
Steve also coached Jerry Lynch's All Stars and was instrumental along with his brother Vince in founding the Jersey Shore Summer Basketball League, which still exists today.
Coach Steve touched countless hearts and lives across multiple generations. He was kind and funny. He was a father, mentor, and friend to many - including his best friend of 73 years, Mike Vitale.
Steve was predeceased by his father Vincent, mother Theresa, sister Sissy, son Stephen, former wife Carol, and wife Judy.
He is survived by bis brother Vincent Gepp II of Belmar, daughter Marianne and husband Bern of Singer Island Fla, his son William and wife Megan of Spring Lake Heights, son John of North Palm Beach FL, niece Laurie of Rumson, nephew Vincent III of Palm Harbor, Fla and his grandchildren Audree Rose, Ali, Faye, Kelly Rose, Shannon, Madison Rose, Dennis, Stosh, Willy, Bryan, Max, Payton, six great grandchildren and his dog Murphy.
Visitation will be on Friday, July 5 from 4 to 8pm at the Reilly Bonner Funeral Home, 801 D Street, Belmar NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:00am at the Church of Saint Rose, 603 7th Ave, Belmar. Committal will follow at Saint Catharine Cemetery, Sea Girt.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations the Steve Gepp Memorial Scholarship Fund, Donovan Catholic High School, 711 Hooper Ave. Toms River NJ, 08753.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 4, 2019