Stephen Jules Friedman
Stephen Jules Friedman

North Bergen - Stephen Jules Friedman, 75, of North Bergen passed away at his home on September 7, 2020. He was born in Neptune Township and was raised in Freehold.

Stephen was the son of the late Dr. Morris Friedman and Sylvia Halpern Friedman and is survived by a sister, Phyllis F. Flink.

He was a graduate of Freehold Regional High School, Class of 1963, Pennsylvania State University in 1967 with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting, and was a member of Tau Delta Phi Fraternity.

Stephen was a former member of Congregation Agudath Achim, Freehold.

He was an accountant for Provident Financial Services before his retirement.

Graveside services will be held at the Hebrew Benefit Society Cemetery, 164 Route 33, Freehold on Sunday at 11:00 a.m.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hebrew Benefit Society Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
