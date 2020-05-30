Stephen M. Krynski
Middletown - On May 27th, Stephen Michael Krynski passed away after a long and hard fought battle with cancer. He was born in Jersey City, NJ to the late Felix & Elizabeth Krynski. He proudly graduated from Hudson Catholic High School & loved to reminisce about his time there playing varsity football. Stephen went on to graduate from Jersey City State College and worked for the Jersey Journal before beginning his career at Verizon, which he remained until retiring after over 30 years of service. Stephen met his wife Katherine while enjoying their favorite activity, grooving to classic rock music and dancing the night away with friends. Steve and Kathy spent 37 years together building a life full of love, laughter and joy which they shared with their cherished daughters Katelyn and Stephanie. Although he regularly teased that his house was like Grand Central Station, he loved the chaos and being surrounded by family, friends and sometimes more dogs than you could count.
Those who knew Stephen loved his no nonsense demeanor, his dry humor and his sarcastic wit. He was grateful for the small things in life: Friday night game nights, trips to Disney, watching the Giants on Sunday, & cruising through Costco for samples. On the outside he talked tough, but everyone knew he was the kindest, most generous and loyal man. He had a huge heart and touched the lives of all he encountered. Stephen will be greatly missed, but his spirit will live on with us forever.
Stephen is survived by his devoted wife Katherine (Jansen) Krynski; his daughter, Katelyn Krynski; his daughter, son in law and grandson Stephanie (Krynski) Barry, Sean Barry and Colin Barry. Also surviving are his beloved sister Elaine Carpenter; brother in law, Thomas Carpenter; his nieces, Kelly Carpenter & Britney Carpenter and his great nieces Veronica, Layla and Kenzie. Due to the current circumstances a private burial will be held for immediate family. A memorial celebrating Stephen's life will be planned for a later day. To help the family grieve during this unprecedented time, they request that you share a fond memory of Stephen or loving words on the tribute page which can be find on the funeral home website at www.pflegerfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the American Cancer Society in his name.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 30 to May 31, 2020.