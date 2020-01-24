Services
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732-222-2312
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
Service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
7:00 PM
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Star of the Sea Church of Christ the King Parish
Long Branch, NJ
Stephen Mario Grasso


1944 - 2020
Stephen Mario Grasso Obituary
Stephen Mario Grasso

Neptune - Stephen Mario Grasso passed peacefully at home surrounded by love on January 23, 2020. Stephen was 75 years old and born in Long Branch to Salvatore (Sammy) Grasso and Lena (nee Siciliano) Grasso on 24 June 1944.



He was a graduate of Red Bank Catholic and a proud Vietnam Air Force Veteran. After being discharged, Stephen attended Monmouth University and taught at Holy Trinity School. During this time, he met the love of his life, Irene (nee Coletta) Grasso his wife of 51 years. Soon after meeting Irene, he accepted a position as an Air Traffic Controller where he worked for many years and was a proud member of the PATCO union. Together, Stephen and Irene raised two children, Taralee and Johnny. After leaving Air Traffic Control, Stephen worked in real estate and retail management which offered him the unique opportunity to be present in his children's and extended families' lives.



Stephen had a passion for teaching, learning, cooking, the NY Yankees and NY Giants. He was quick with his hands, a smile, a hug and his wit. Stephen chose for every day to be a good day as evidenced by how Stephen would sign off from his pilots, "Have a Good Day, Your Way."



Stephen was preceded in death by his parents, Sammy and Lena and beloved siblings John Grasso and Carol (nee Grasso) Deusch. He is survived by his wife Irene, his children, Taralee and Michael Muscillo and Johnny and Sabrina (nee Marciano) Grasso. Stephen leaves behind six cherished grandchildren, Devyn, Michael John, Piper, Stephen (Sammy), Johnny and Sawyer as well as countless nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



A memorial gathering will be held on Monday, January 27 from 3 until the time of Military Honors at 7 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, January 28 at 11:00 am at Star of the Sea Church of Christ the King Parish in Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to make a donation to Alzheimer's New Jersey, 425 Eagle Rock Avenue, Suite 203, Roseland, NJ 07068, the , 2310 Route 34, Suite 1D, Manasquan, NJ 08736 or , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN. 38105. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
