Stephen Matthew O'Connell



Haverford, PA - Stephen Matthew O'Connell, of Haverford, PA passed away peacefully on July 26, 2020, at the age of 78.



Stephen was husband to the late Eleanor O'Connell with whom he raised their two children, Matthew and David in Holmdel, NJ. Born November 5, 1941, in Elmwood Park, NJ, Stephen graduated from Elmwood Park High School before serving 2 years in the US Navy aboard the USS Severn. After the Navy, Stephen obtained a Bachelor's degree from William Patterson University and a Master's Degree from Boston University. Stephen was a devoted family man, husband, football coach, joke teller, banjo strummer, metal detector, coin collector, house builder, repairer of cars, crossword puzzle creator, treasure hunter, and professional umpire. He loved strawberry shakes.



Stephen was predeceased by his son Matthew, sister Mary-Lou (James) McTiernan, and brother James O'Connell. He is survived by his son David, daughter-in-law Alexis, his beloved grandchildren Liam, Kate, and Eiley O'Connell and his sisters Eileen (John) Sudol and Patricia Jean O'Connell.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Steve's name to the Matthew O'Connell (L'98) Memorial Scholarship at Georgetown University Law Center, 600 New Jersey Ave NW, Washington DC 20001.









