Stephen Michael Chillemi
1940 - 2020
Stephen Michael Chillemi

Stephen Michael Chillemi, 80, of Toms River, NJ, passed away on Tuesday September 1, 2020. Born on January, 2, 1940 in Newark, NJ.He is survived by daughter Andrea Fornicola and son Stephen Chillemi Jr, ex-wife Dorothy Chillemi and by his grandchildren Jeffrey, Thomas, and Gianna. He loved his grandchildren more than anything in the world and his only hobby was spending 3-4 times a week with them. He worked for the NJDOT as a foreman for 36 years. Private services will held under the direction of Anderson & Campbell, Manchester, NJ.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
3010 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
7326575700
