Stephen Michael Chillemi



Stephen Michael Chillemi, 80, of Toms River, NJ, passed away on Tuesday September 1, 2020. Born on January, 2, 1940 in Newark, NJ.He is survived by daughter Andrea Fornicola and son Stephen Chillemi Jr, ex-wife Dorothy Chillemi and by his grandchildren Jeffrey, Thomas, and Gianna. He loved his grandchildren more than anything in the world and his only hobby was spending 3-4 times a week with them. He worked for the NJDOT as a foreman for 36 years. Private services will held under the direction of Anderson & Campbell, Manchester, NJ.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store