Services
Reilly Bonner Funeral Home - Belmar
801 D Street
Belmar, NJ 07719
732-681-3900
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Reilly Bonner Funeral Home - Belmar
801 D Street
Belmar, NJ 07719
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Rose RC Church
Belmar, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Houghtaling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Michael Houghtaling

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stephen Michael Houghtaling Obituary
Stephen Michael Houghtaling

Neptune - Stephen Michael Houghtaling, 42, of Neptune, passed away Saturday, May 11.

Stephen spent many years working in the restaurant business and most recently was employed as a beverage manager at Casa Comida in Long Branch. He also managed at the Chapter House in Howell and worked at the Brick Wall Tavern in Asbury Park and Barry's Tavern in Bradley Beach. He was bright young man who always brought a smile to your face. He was a talented baseball player growing up in Neptune Township and at Saint Rose High School in Belmar.He enjoyed attending concerts and listening to music.

Stephen was predeceased by his grandparents William and Alicia Deeves and Chester Houghtaling. He is survived by his children, Harrison, Carter and Taylor Houghtaling, his parents, Eric and Linda Houghtaling of Neptune, his sisters, Amy Butcher and her husband Ryan of Greenville NC and Diane Houghtaling of Bradenton Fla., his nephews and niece, Ryker, Cade, Reston and Elle Butcher and his grandmother, Olive Houghtaling. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be on Thursday, May 16 from 4 to 7pm at the Reilly Bonner Funeral Home, 801 D Street, Belmar, NJ. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10:30am at Saint Rose RC Church, Belmar. Committal will follow at Saint Anne Cemetery, Wall Twp.

In lieu of flowers, donations to a , would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now