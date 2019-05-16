|
Stephen Michael Houghtaling
Neptune - Stephen Michael Houghtaling, 42, of Neptune, passed away Saturday, May 11.
Stephen spent many years working in the restaurant business and most recently was employed as a beverage manager at Casa Comida in Long Branch. He also managed at the Chapter House in Howell and worked at the Brick Wall Tavern in Asbury Park and Barry's Tavern in Bradley Beach. He was bright young man who always brought a smile to your face. He was a talented baseball player growing up in Neptune Township and at Saint Rose High School in Belmar.He enjoyed attending concerts and listening to music.
Stephen was predeceased by his grandparents William and Alicia Deeves and Chester Houghtaling. He is survived by his children, Harrison, Carter and Taylor Houghtaling, his parents, Eric and Linda Houghtaling of Neptune, his sisters, Amy Butcher and her husband Ryan of Greenville NC and Diane Houghtaling of Bradenton Fla., his nephews and niece, Ryker, Cade, Reston and Elle Butcher and his grandmother, Olive Houghtaling. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be on Thursday, May 16 from 4 to 7pm at the Reilly Bonner Funeral Home, 801 D Street, Belmar, NJ. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10:30am at Saint Rose RC Church, Belmar. Committal will follow at Saint Anne Cemetery, Wall Twp.
In lieu of flowers, donations to a , would be greatly appreciated.
