|
|
Stephen Michael Kamuda
Wall - Stephen Michael Kamuda, 80 of Wall, NJ passed away on Thursday April 18, 2019 at home. He was born in Manhattan, NY and raised in Wanamassa, NJ before moving to Wall in 1967. Stephen was a First Class Lineman for Jersey Central Power & Light in Point Pleasant for 38 years.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years Sally Ann nee Martelli Kamuda. A son Stephen Jr of Wall and a daughter Janet Eckert of Eatontown. He also leaves a grandson Brian Reilly; a sister-in-law Joyce and her husband Boyd Youngblood; brother-in-law's Gary and his wife Phyllis Martelli and Anthony Martelli.
Family and friends are invited to gather on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 2-6pm at the Johnson McGinley Funeral Home 2652 Hwy 138 Wall, NJ. Funeral Service 10 am Thursday at the funeral home followed by a burial at St Anne's Cemetery, Wall, NJ.
Donations in his name my be made to The Arc of Monmouth 1158 Wayside Road, Tinton Falls, NJ 07712 Or the .
Johnson McGinley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 23, 2019