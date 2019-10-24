|
|
Stephen Okros
Wall - Stephen A. Okros A.K.A Frenchy, home remodeler and New Jersey resident died on October 22, 2019 at the age of 84.
Stephen is survived by his children Stephen Robert Okros, Stephen David Okros, Crystal Poole, and many dear friends, including Paul Jiminez and Joe Barcikia.
Stephen was born July 11,1935 in Hungary. He had a passion for construction and attended a trade school in Hungary, and moved to the United States to pursue his dreams. He became a very successful home builder in New Jersey, Florida, Texas and Georgia.
Stephen was a huge sports fan and loved spending time with his friends at local bars watching sports.
He will be missed deeply and he touched the lives of many. A private memorial tribute will be held. Please contact Ely Funeral Home for further information.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 24, 2019