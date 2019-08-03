Services
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Liturgy
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agnes' RC Church
103 Center Av
Atlantic Highlands, NJ
View Map
Stephen P. Konrad Obituary
Stephen P. Konrad

Leonardo - Stephen P. Konrad, 77, of Leonardo, NJ, passed away on July 31, 2019.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019, from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered Monday, August 5, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Agnes' RC Church, 103 Center Av., Atlantic Highlands. Entombent will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Stephen's name to https://www.gofundme.com/f/stephen-kon rad?utm_source=cus tomer&utm_medi um=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet. For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneral home.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 3, 2019
