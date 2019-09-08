Services
Stephen Serafin


1946 - 2019
Stephen Serafin Obituary
Stephen Serafin

Marietta, GA - Stephen Serafin, age 73 of Marietta, GA passed away on August 23, 2019. He was born on April 4, 1946 to the late Joseph Stephen Serafin and Elynor Clinton Curtis. He was raised in Brick, NJ and lived for many years in CA.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years Rebecca Serafin, daughter Kim Egri, son-in-law Zak Cline Egri and daughter Amanda Serafin. Nieces; Stephanie Anderson, Christina Anderson, Jessica Anderson and nephew Matthew Anderson.

He did not want a funeral and wants people to remember him the way he was instead of after his brief battle with pancreatic cancer. According to his wishes, a Celebration of Life BBQ get together for family and friends will be held. Message of condolence may be posted at www.hmpattersoncantonhill.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 8, 2019
