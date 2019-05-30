Stephen Slavkovsky



Tinton Falls - Stephen Slavkovsky, age 55, passed peacefully in the early morning on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. He was born in Red Bank in 1963 and graduated from Raritan High School in 1982.



He is predeceased by his parents Ferdinand and Patricia Slavkovsky. He is survived by his brother, William Slavkovsky; sister, Susan and her husband, Michael Gull. He is also survived by his nieces, Christyn Slavkovsky and Rachel Oglivie and his nephew, Shawn Slavkovsky as well as a large extended but close-knit family.



Stephen was always a hardworking and kind person and the biggest Yankee fan in the world. He enjoyed his yearly trip to Ocean City with all of his family every summer especially the family Bocce tournament. He will be greatly missed by all those close to him.



A Memorial Gathering will be held Saturday June 1, 2019 from 1-3 PM at Ely Funeral Home, Route 33, Neptune.



In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the humane society.