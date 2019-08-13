Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
Visitation Roman Catholic Church
730 Lynnwood Ave.
Brick, NJ
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:30 AM - 1:30 PM
American Legion
2025 Church Road
Toms River, NJ
Lake O'Lakes, FL - Stephen Smith, 67, of Land O'Lakes, FL, passed away on August 10, 2019. He is survived by his loving family, 4 children; Stephen, Nicole, Brian and Kimberly, 9 grandchildren; his 2 brothers, Patrick Smith and George Smith. A private cremation will take place in Florida. Memorial Services to be held on Saturday, August 17th, at Visitation Roman Catholic Church, 730 Lynnwood Ave., Brick, NJ 08723, at 9:30 AM. After services, American Legion, 2025 Church Road, Toms River, NJ 08753, 10:30 AM-1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude's Hospital.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 13, 2019
