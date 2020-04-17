|
|
Stephen Tucker
Toms River - Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, proud WWII Navy Veteran, dear friend to many - 97
Stephen Tucker of Toms River, NJ passed away at the NJ Veterans Home Paramus, NJ.
Born in Garfield, NJ on January 5, 1923 to Mary and Peter Tucker. Attended Garfield H.S. and received several educational certificates towards an Engineering Degree.
During WWII, Steve enlisted in the Navy Airforce Petty Office Second Class Aviation Machinists Mate B-24 airplane. He received the Distinguished Service Medal for Meritorious service in sea combat in the European African Middle Eastern Operations, the state's highest honor.
After the war, Mr. Tucker married his longtime sweetheart Evelyn Connor settling in Garfield and then moving to Sayreville N.J. He worked for several companies as a machinist including Curtis Wrights, Mckearny & Tierney and Sunshine Biscuit Company. He then worked for and retired from Rutgers University New Brunswick NJ as an Engineer Supervisor.
He was a lifetime member of the Garfield VFW where his father Peter Tucker was the first President. He also was a long-time member and Treasurer of the Madison Township Volunteer Fire Department in Parlin, NJ. Volunteered as a hospital transporter at the Toms River Community Medical Hospital. He loved football especially high school and college games. Active in youth sports as a coach for Pop Warner football and Little League baseball.
Steve was a longtime member of the Toms River gym enjoying the friendship of many people he has known over the years. He was very proud of his Polish heritage reminiscing how his mother would be in the kitchen for hours making the best Polish dishes and baked goods. He was a great mechanic and handyman - he could fix anything on a car and around the house. He was always helping neighbors and friends with projects.
Steve was predeceased by his wife Evelyn Connor Tucker and sister Marie Becker. Surviving are two daughters Maureen Kalata and husband Ron; Sharon Casey and husband Lee; grandsons Sean Casey and wife Tamra; Stephen Casey and wife Karol; grandchildren Victoria, Elizabeth, Matthew and Allison.
Steve was a true family man who was beloved by all. We were lucky to have him in our lives for so long and he will be dearly missed forever. Family and friends will miss his generosity, helpfulness and kindness.
Due to the current health crisis only, our immediate family is permitted at the funeral home and cemetery to say our final goodbye.
A celebration of life is to be arranged at a future date.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020