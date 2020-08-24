Stephen "Steve" W. Fary
Wall - Stephen "Steve" W. Fary, 73, of Wall, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born in Long Branch, NJ to the late Stephen W. Fary, Sr. and Christine Fary. Steve served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He also worked for the Federal Government at Fort Monmouth and Lakehurst Naval Station before retiring. Stephen was also a member of the IBEW Local 400. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Carl Ann Fary, his brothers, Bruce Fary of Howell and Wolcott Fary and his wife Sherry of Nashville, TN, many loving nieces, nephews and great-nephews as well as his sisters-in-law Denise Halpin of Lakewood, Jeanette Sciarappa of Toms River, Patricia Godfrey of Neptune and Eileen Godfrey of Howell and his brother-in-law Retired Col. Michael Godfrey and his wife Denise of The Plains, VA. A viewing will be held from 3 to 7 PM on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the Ely Funeral Home, Neptune with a funeral service at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
in his memory. The family kindly requests that all those attending the viewing and service wear a mask if able. Condolences may also be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com
.