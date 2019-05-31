Services
Buckley Funeral Home
509 2nd Ave
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
(732) 775-2455
Stephen Parratt
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Buckley Funeral Home
509 Second Ave.
Asbury Park, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
Asbury Park, NJ
Ocean Grove - Stephen W. Parratt age 76 passed away Saturday May 18, 2019 at Manor By The Sea in Ocean Grove, NJ. He was born in Williamsport, Pa and lived in Asbury Park most of his life.

Stephen was a graduate of St. Rose H.S. and University of Tampa. He was a Senior operator at Asbury Park Water Quality Central Facility. He was an Army Veteran in Vietnam and Korea, Helicopter Pilot, Senior Parachuter and received The Bronze Star. He was a Member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Catholic War Veterans 3174 and VFW 1333 Asbury Park.

He is predeceased by his parents, Rita and Wendell Parratt, (Asbury Park); one brother, Thomas Parratt and Stephen's life partner, Ronald L. Haynes.

He is survived by three brothers, Philip E. (Kathleen) Stanley D. (Margaret) David Eugene (Darriel), one sister, Mary A. Rock (Kenneth) and many loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation Sunday June 2, 2019 4-8pm at Buckley Funeral Home, 509 Second Ave., Asbury Park. A Mass of Christian Burial Monday 10:30am Our Lady Of Mount Carmel Church, Asbury Park. Interment to follow Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Neptune.

For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 31, 2019
