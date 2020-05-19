Stephen Wald Levine
Somerset - STEPHEN WALD LEVINE passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick, NJ. He was 83 years old.
Born in the Bronx, NY, a graduate of Bronx High School of Science and Cornell University, he resided in Aberdeen, NJ, before relocating to Somerset, NJ, 16 years ago.
Prior to retiring in 2005, he was an electrical engineer for Bell Labs in Holmdel, NJ.
Surviving are his loving wife of 62 years, Elaine (Mandell); his children, Lauren Levine of Manhattan, NY, and Dr. Jeffrey Levine and his wife, Doretha, of Manhattan, NY; his sister, Peggy Meyer of Vancouver, Canada; three grandchildren, Hannah, Maggie and Theodore Levine; a beloved cat, Zoey, and a grandcat, Snoop Cat. Also surviving are his brother-in-law, Leslie Mandell; his niece, Karen Falkenspence, and his nephew, Michael Falkenheim and his wife, Jaqui, and their three children, Chloe, Sophie, and Clara. Stephen had several first cousins and their families, and was an honored member of the Mitchell family of Charleston, South Carolina.
Services were entrusted to MOUNT SINAI MEMORIAL CHAPELS, East Brunswick, NJ and were private due to the COVID-19 federal restrictions on public gatherings. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.msmc.us.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 19 to May 20, 2020.