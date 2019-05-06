Services
Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home Inc
1200 10Th Ave
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 775-0028
Viewing
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home Inc
1200 10Th Ave
Neptune, NJ 07753
View Map
Service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home Inc
1200 10Th Ave
Neptune, NJ 07753
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Mileham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Washburn Mileham

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stephen Washburn Mileham Obituary
Stephen Washburn Mileham

Ocean Grove - Stephen W. Mileham of Ocean Grove passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at age 90. Surviving are his beloved wife Lorrie; children Lorren, Steve and (Merrilyn) Cindy and their spouses; and grandchildren Kristen, Brian, Shane, Ann-Marie, Zach, and Tony. He is predeceased by daughter Cherie Millage.

He loved family, God, serving others, mission work, playing bridge, world travel, the ocean, and ice cream.

The viewing will be held Tuesday May 7 from 3-7 pm and a service Wednesday, May 8 at 11 am, at Francioni Taylor and Lopez Funeral Home, 1200 10th Ave, Neptune. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name to Compassion International for Haiti would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now