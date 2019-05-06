|
|
Stephen Washburn Mileham
Ocean Grove - Stephen W. Mileham of Ocean Grove passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at age 90. Surviving are his beloved wife Lorrie; children Lorren, Steve and (Merrilyn) Cindy and their spouses; and grandchildren Kristen, Brian, Shane, Ann-Marie, Zach, and Tony. He is predeceased by daughter Cherie Millage.
He loved family, God, serving others, mission work, playing bridge, world travel, the ocean, and ice cream.
The viewing will be held Tuesday May 7 from 3-7 pm and a service Wednesday, May 8 at 11 am, at Francioni Taylor and Lopez Funeral Home, 1200 10th Ave, Neptune. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name to Compassion International for Haiti would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 6, 2019