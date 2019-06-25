|
|
Stephen Wendt
Whiting - Stephen D. Wendt, age 68, of the Whiting section of Manchester Township passed peacefully on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Community Medical Center, Toms River with his family by his side. Born in Milwaukee, WI, he was a longtime Ocean County resident.
Prior to his retirement, Mr. Wendt was employed by Pitt-Ohio for many years.
Predeceased by his parents Robert and Marie Wendt, his sister Kathleen, and his son-in-law Douglas Krause, he is survived by his wife, Martha Buono-Wendt; his children, Linda and Allan Hall, Anthony and Kim Holichork, Karen Holichork and Diane Krause; his siblings, Robert and Rosita Wendt, Richard and Linda Wendt, Joseph and Megan Wendt, and Irene and Tom Wilson; his beloved grandchildren, Michelle and Toni Hall, and Victoria, Samantha, Alexandra and AJ Holichork; his buddy Evan Krause; his grand-dog Finn; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Cremation was private. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial gathering and service from 2-5 pm on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Horizon Funeral and Cremation Services, 1329 Route 37 West, Toms River. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to or to a .
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 25, 2019