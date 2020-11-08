Stephew P. Dillon
Lakewood - Stephen P. Dillon, 89 of Lakewood, NJ passed away on Saturday, 11/7/2020 at Ocean Medical Center. He was born in the Bronx, NY and lived in New City, NY and Middletown, NJ before moving to Lakewood 27 years ago. He was a 1953 Graduate of Manhattan College where he earned membership to their "Athletic Hall of Fame." He was employed as a Managing Director with Merck in Rahway for many years before his retirement in 1993. He was a Veteran, proudly serving his country in the US Army. He was a parishioner of the Church of the Visitation in Brick where he was very active as the long-time District Leader of the St. Vincent DePaul Society. He was a former parishioner and founding member of St. Francis R.C. Church in West Nyack, NY. He was an avid New York Giants football fan and was a long-time season ticket holder. He enjoyed traveling, golfing and being with his family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Mary Catherine (Hourihan) Dillon; two sons, John Dillon and his wife, Jennifer of Riverdale, NY and Dr. Stephen Dillon and his husband, Philip Maguire of New York, NY; three daughters, Maureen Dooley and her husband, William of Spring Lake, NJ, Catherine Folan and her husband, Patrick of Downingtown, PA and Dorothy Bosley and her husband, John of New City, NY; his sister, Eileen Glynn and her husband, Thomas of Jupiter, FL; ten grandchildren, David, Will, Meg, Chris, Colleen, Joseph, Mary Kate, Patrick, Patrick and Stephen, two great grandchildren, Maeve and John, and sister in laws, Patricia Hoffman and Margaret Stefano. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his two brothers, Daniel and Thomas, two sisters, Ann and Mary Helen. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, 4 PM to 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home- 2170 Highway 88, Brick. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday, 11:00AM at the Church of the Visitation in Brick. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers can be made in his honor to the Visitation Church St. Vincent DePaul Society or to your local St. Vincent DePaul Society. To send condolences to his family, please go to: www.colonialfuneralgroup.com