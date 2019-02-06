|
|
Steve Brian Holland
West Palm Beach, FL - Steve Brian Holland, age 59 of West Palm Beach, Florida passed away Thursday, January 3, 2019. He was born at Fitkin Hospital (now known as Jersey Shore University Medical Center) in Neptune.
He attended public schools in Neptune and graduated from Neptune High School in 1977. He lived and worked in Neptune for several years before moving to Florida over 30 years ago, where he made Florida his home.
He was a fan of all sports but especially enjoyed boxing and fishing. He loved cars most of all and enjoyed working on them whenever he had the time. He was adventurous and enjoyed life and was always looking for fun things to do. He was a kind and generous man and was always willing to help out whenever he could.
He had many jobs throughout his life before getting his CDL license over 10 years ago. And from there he drove tractor-trailer rigs through many states.
Steve is predeceased by his parents, Hugh and Virginia Holland, a step brother, Gerald Weedon and 2 sisters, Judy Bess and Debra Holland.
He is survived by 2 brothers, Gregory Holland of Neptune and Todd (Donna) Holland of Ocean, 2 sisters, Paulette (Ernie) Crumpler of Georgia, and Karen Anderson of Neptune, 3 Aunts, Irene Gray of Texas, Lola Weedon of Neptune, and Elsie Weedon of Pemberton, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
A private memorial gathering for family and friends will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm at 509 Roberta Road, Neptune, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 6, 2019