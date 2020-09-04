1/
Steve "Pop" Cittadino
Steve "Pop" Cittadino

Holmdel - Steve "Pop" Cittadino, Jr. 88, a longtime resident of Holmdel passed peacefully at his home on September 2nd.

Pop was a volunteer coach for over 40 years for Holmdel Football Association, where he was always on the sidelines and as the Association's in memoriam post stated "Pop was everyone's father, grandfather and friend.

He will always be remembered for his selfless, loving and amazing personality. A true father, grandfather and friend to all.

Pop was pre-deceased by the love of his life, his wife Josephine in 1994; his daughter Diane Cittadino and his son Steve Cittadino.

Left to celebrate his life are his daughter and son-in-law, Linda and John Puzzo; his son and daughter-in-law, Garry and Jennifer Cittadino; his grandchildren, Bryan, Nicole, Christopher, Kyle, Matthew, Bryan, Kristen, Steven and Sam; and his great grandchildren, Madison, Giada, Lula, Giuliana, Antonio, Joseph, Luca, Ellie, Carly and Colton.

Pop's Life Celebration will be Monday, Sept. 7th, 12 noon until 2 pm at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. A private entombment will follow at Holmdel Mausoleum for Pop's immediate family. To share a favorite memory of Pop or send messages of condolence please visit his page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.

All current health restrictions apply. Masks are required.






Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
7
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Holmdel Funeral Home - Holmdel
Funeral services provided by
Holmdel Funeral Home - Holmdel
26 S HOLMDEL RD
Holmdel, NJ 07733
(732) 946-3322
