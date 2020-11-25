Steve E. Martin
Milton, DE - Steve E. Martin, 59, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Bayhealth Sussex Campus, Milford, DE. He was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey on September 10, 1961 to Maryann Antczak Martin and the late Wilbert Martin.
Steve proudly served his country with the Army National Guard and was a member of the American Legion Post 8 out of Milford. Steve was a roofing installer. His hobbies include crabbing, fishing, hunting and watching NASCAR.
In addition to his father, Steve was preceded by a brother, Tommy Martin.
He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Caugant Martin; his aunt, Stefanie Bradish; step-daughter, Noelle DiBenedetto and her husband, Steve; sisters, Sandy McCoy and her husband Tim, and Sue McCabe and her husband Pat; brothers, Billy Martin and his wife Karen, and Bobby Martin and his wife Ann; grandchildren, Anthony, Angela, Daniela, AJ and Lucas; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, 119 NW Front St., Milford, DE, on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 1 pm. A time of visitation will begin at 12 noon. All in attendance must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing and gathering protocols. Flowers are accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA, https://www.aspca.org/ways-to-give
Online condolences may be left at www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com