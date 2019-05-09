Resources
- - Steve Lewis - April 6, 1947 to May 7, 2019

If you were lucky enough to have known Steve, you understand what a remarkable person he was. His superpower was to find the good in everyone and make everything okay. Besides his wife and fur babies, music was his passion and driving force. He loved writing, composing, and producing. He also loved working his computer jobs: working only for the very best companies. "I'm gonna live forever. Baby remember my name."
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 9, 2019
